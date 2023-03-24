CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] Revenue clocked in at $11.19 billion, down -17.84% YTD: What’s Next?

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CF] price plunged by -1.67 percent to reach at -$1.19. The company report on March 23, 2023 that CF Industries Publishes 2022 Sustainability and Annual Reports.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF), a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products, has published its 2022 Annual Report as well as its 2022 sustainability reporting materials. The Company releases these reports concurrently in line with its commitment to evaluate financial performance alongside sustainability performance.

The reports provide a close-up look at CF Industries’ 2022 performance, progress on its decarbonization and clean energy initiatives and updates on its comprehensive environment, social and governance (ESG) goals. This year’s sustainability reporting includes its 2022 ESG Report tailored to the information needs of shareholders and other capital market participants as well as CF Industries 2022: Sustainability in Action, a report that is relevant to all stakeholders, including the individuals, policymakers, organizations, and communities who touch CF Industries’ business and are critical to its success.

A sum of 4048369 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.91M shares. CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $72.33 and dropped to a low of $68.95 until finishing in the latest session at $70.00.

The one-year CF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.15. The average equity rating for CF stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CF shares is $103.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank dropped their target price from $118 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2023, representing the official price target for CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on CF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CF Industries Holdings Inc. is set at 3.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for CF in the course of the last twelve months was 4.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

CF Stock Performance Analysis:

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.19. With this latest performance, CF shares dropped by -18.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.50 for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.81, while it was recorded at 71.88 for the last single week of trading, and 93.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CF Industries Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,839 million, or 97.00% of CF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,298,470, which is approximately 0.974% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,978,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.54 billion in CF stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.16 billion in CF stock with ownership of nearly -16.035% of the company’s market capitalization.

415 institutional holders increased their position in CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CF] by around 16,286,051 shares. Additionally, 418 investors decreased positions by around 18,997,837 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 148,128,022 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,411,910 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CF stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,045,816 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 3,378,894 shares during the same period.