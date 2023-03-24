Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce [CM] is 2.32% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce [NYSE: CM] price plunged by -1.00 percent to reach at -$0.42. The company report on March 22, 2023 that CIBC Innovation Banking Provides $40M in Growth Capital Financing to Viz.ai.

CIBC Innovation Banking announced today that it has provided $40 million in growth capital financing to Viz.ai to expand the San Francisco-based company’s AI-powered care coordination platform and fuel its expansion, including potential acquisitions.

Viz.ai is a leader in using artificial intelligence to expedite disease detection, inform critical care decisions and help improve patient care. The Viz.ai AI-powered platform helps connect and activate entire care teams, including radiologists, emergency physicians, and specialists to optimize care pathways and increase patient access to life-saving treatments.

A sum of 6006721 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.10M shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares reached a high of $42.43 and dropped to a low of $41.24 until finishing in the latest session at $41.39.

The one-year CM stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.16. The average equity rating for CM stock is currently 3.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce [CM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CM shares is $39.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CM stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 183.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for CM in the course of the last twelve months was 2.58.

CM Stock Performance Analysis:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce [CM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.84. With this latest performance, CM shares dropped by -8.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.88 for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce [CM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.42, while it was recorded at 41.67 for the last single week of trading, and 46.15 for the last 200 days.

CM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce go to 3.10%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce [CM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,839 million, or 70.80% of CM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CM stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 68,522,825, which is approximately -9.332% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 45,647,285 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.89 billion in CM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.34 billion in CM stock with ownership of nearly 2.317% of the company’s market capitalization.

155 institutional holders increased their position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce [NYSE:CM] by around 26,367,936 shares. Additionally, 191 investors decreased positions by around 29,984,706 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 350,483,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 406,836,059 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CM stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 371,432 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,415,850 shares during the same period.