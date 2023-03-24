BTIG Research lifts EVO Payments Inc. [EVOP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

EVO Payments Inc. [NASDAQ: EVOP] surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $34.01 during the day while it closed the day at $33.99. The company report on November 2, 2022 that EVO Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) (“EVO” or “EVO Payments” or the “Company”) today announced its third quarter 2022 financial results.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, reported revenue was $138.7 million compared to $135.0 million in the prior year, an increase of 3%. Adjusted revenue for the quarter was $145.6 million, an increase of 16%. On a GAAP basis for the quarter, net income was $3.8 million compared to $7.1 million in the prior year, a decrease of 46%. Adjusted EBITDA increased 11% to $57.2 million for the quarter, and on a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA increased 21%.

EVO Payments Inc. stock has also gained 0.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EVOP stock has inclined by 0.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.23% and gained 0.44% year-on date.

The market cap for EVOP stock reached $1.78 billion, with 48.36 million shares outstanding and 47.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 607.75K shares, EVOP reached a trading volume of 2954136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EVO Payments Inc. [EVOP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVOP shares is $34.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVOP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for EVO Payments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2022, representing the official price target for EVO Payments Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $26 to $28, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on EVOP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EVO Payments Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for EVOP in the course of the last twelve months was 14.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

EVOP stock trade performance evaluation

EVO Payments Inc. [EVOP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.35. With this latest performance, EVOP shares gained by 0.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.95 for EVO Payments Inc. [EVOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.86, while it was recorded at 33.89 for the last single week of trading, and 31.88 for the last 200 days.

EVO Payments Inc. [EVOP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EVO Payments Inc. [EVOP] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.05 and a Gross Margin at +68.05. EVO Payments Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EVO Payments Inc. [EVOP] managed to generate an average of $2,200 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.EVO Payments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for EVO Payments Inc. [EVOP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVOP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVO Payments Inc. go to 16.07%.

EVO Payments Inc. [EVOP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,700 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVOP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,741,825, which is approximately 1.573% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BROWN ADVISORY INC, holding 4,213,791 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $143.23 million in EVOP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $114.44 million in EVOP stock with ownership of nearly 8.813% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EVO Payments Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in EVO Payments Inc. [NASDAQ:EVOP] by around 11,083,160 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 9,096,817 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 29,833,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,013,870 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVOP stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,816,782 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,007,910 shares during the same period.