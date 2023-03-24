BrightSpire Capital Inc. [BRSP] is -12.04% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BrightSpire Capital Inc. [NYSE: BRSP] plunged by -$0.36 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $6.00 during the day while it closed the day at $5.48. The company report on March 16, 2023 that BrightSpire Capital Announces $0.20 Per Share Dividend for First Quarter 2023.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) (“BrightSpire Capital” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A common stock for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The dividend is payable on April 17, 2023 to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2023.

BrightSpire Capital Inc. stock has also loss -10.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BRSP stock has declined by -17.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.76% and lost -12.04% year-on date.

The market cap for BRSP stock reached $731.36 million, with 126.56 million shares outstanding and 125.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, BRSP reached a trading volume of 2509179 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BrightSpire Capital Inc. [BRSP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRSP shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRSP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for BrightSpire Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2022, representing the official price target for BrightSpire Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on BRSP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BrightSpire Capital Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRSP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRSP in the course of the last twelve months was 28.24.

BRSP stock trade performance evaluation

BrightSpire Capital Inc. [BRSP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.16. With this latest performance, BRSP shares dropped by -25.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRSP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.02 for BrightSpire Capital Inc. [BRSP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.01, while it was recorded at 5.84 for the last single week of trading, and 7.46 for the last 200 days.

BrightSpire Capital Inc. [BRSP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BrightSpire Capital Inc. [BRSP] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.22 and a Gross Margin at +74.78. BrightSpire Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.11.

Return on Total Capital for BRSP is now 3.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BrightSpire Capital Inc. [BRSP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 229.87. Additionally, BRSP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 164.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BrightSpire Capital Inc. [BRSP] managed to generate an average of $818,222 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

BrightSpire Capital Inc. [BRSP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $280 million, or 64.30% of BRSP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRSP stocks are: NUT TREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 9,414,811, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.13% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,947,191 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.03 million in BRSP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $40.86 million in BRSP stock with ownership of nearly 1.369% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BrightSpire Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in BrightSpire Capital Inc. [NYSE:BRSP] by around 3,551,958 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 3,192,289 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 44,325,821 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,070,068 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRSP stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,959,992 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,441,467 shares during the same period.