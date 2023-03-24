Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] stock Downgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $57

Boston Properties Inc. [NYSE: BXP] loss -5.17% or -2.58 points to close at $47.37 with a heavy trading volume of 4105713 shares. The company report on March 20, 2023 that BXP Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend.

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per share of common stock for the period January 1, 2023 to March 31, 2023, payable on April 28, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2023.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As of December 31, 2022, including properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures, BXP’s portfolio totals 54.1 million square feet and 194 properties, including 13 properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information about BXP, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

It opened the trading session at $49.35, the shares rose to $50.57 and dropped to $47.15, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BXP points out that the company has recorded -38.85% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 5.09% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, BXP reached to a volume of 4105713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Boston Properties Inc. [BXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXP shares is $76.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Boston Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2023, representing the official price target for Boston Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $91 to $74, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on BXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Properties Inc. is set at 2.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for BXP in the course of the last twelve months was 18.50.

Trading performance analysis for BXP stock

Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.47. With this latest performance, BXP shares dropped by -30.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.63 for Boston Properties Inc. [BXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.74, while it was recorded at 50.75 for the last single week of trading, and 76.11 for the last 200 days.

Boston Properties Inc. [BXP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.03 and a Gross Margin at +38.88. Boston Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.27.

Return on Total Capital for BXP is now 4.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 239.34. Additionally, BXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 239.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] managed to generate an average of $1,087,251 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Boston Properties Inc. [BXP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Properties Inc. go to 7.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Boston Properties Inc. [BXP]

There are presently around $7,194 million, or 99.80% of BXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,591,706, which is approximately 0.274% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,147,179 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $859.63 million in BXP stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $601.39 million in BXP stock with ownership of nearly -2.623% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boston Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 280 institutional holders increased their position in Boston Properties Inc. [NYSE:BXP] by around 19,070,304 shares. Additionally, 253 investors decreased positions by around 20,355,730 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 112,433,923 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,859,957 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BXP stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,112,332 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 8,458,063 shares during the same period.