BofA Securities slashes price target on Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] – find out why.

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] loss -0.29% on the last trading session, reaching $58.71 price per share at the time. The company report on March 15, 2023 that Ethisphere Names Johnson Controls as One of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the 16th Year.

Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2023, marking the 16th time Johnson Controls has been named to this list. The 2023 list recognized 135 honorees spanning 19 countries and 48 industries.

“We are immensely proud of our role as a global leader in ethical practices and are resolute about doing what is right to fuel employee empowerment and drive business value,” said George Oliver, chairman and CEO of Johnson Controls. “Integrity, values-based behavior, and purpose are at the center of what we do, and this recognition underscores our deeply engrained culture of ethics at Johnson Controls.”.

Johnson Controls International plc represents 687.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $41.86 billion with the latest information. JCI stock price has been found in the range of $58.24 to $60.09.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.42M shares, JCI reached a trading volume of 3285838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JCI shares is $72.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Johnson Controls International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $80 to $79, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on JCI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12.

Trading performance analysis for JCI stock

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.24. With this latest performance, JCI shares dropped by -6.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.55 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.36, while it was recorded at 58.62 for the last single week of trading, and 58.54 for the last 200 days.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.39 and a Gross Margin at +32.87. Johnson Controls International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.06.

Return on Total Capital for JCI is now 8.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.87. Additionally, JCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] managed to generate an average of $15,020 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 15.95%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]

There are presently around $36,265 million, or 97.80% of JCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 62,614,115, which is approximately -3.379% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 59,465,991 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.49 billion in JCI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.32 billion in JCI stock with ownership of nearly 1.595% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson Controls International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 481 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE:JCI] by around 34,853,023 shares. Additionally, 406 investors decreased positions by around 37,955,719 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 544,896,210 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 617,704,952 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JCI stock had 170 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,896,566 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 6,202,981 shares during the same period.