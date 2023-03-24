Blade Air Mobility Inc. [BLDE] is -12.01% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Blade Air Mobility Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDE] jumped around 0.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.15 at the close of the session, up 0.64%. The company report on March 14, 2023 that Blade Air Mobility Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Calendar Year Ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 revenue up 55% versus the prior year to $38.1 million; calendar year ended December 31, 2022 revenue up 118% versus the prior year period to $146.1 million.

Short Distance revenue up 51% in Q4 2022 versus the prior year period, reflecting higher pricing across our route network and our acquisitions of Blade Europe and Blade Canada.

Blade Air Mobility Inc. stock is now -12.01% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BLDE Stock saw the intraday high of $3.33 and lowest of $3.14 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.90, which means current price is +4.63% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 488.14K shares, BLDE reached a trading volume of 2749276 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blade Air Mobility Inc. [BLDE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDE shares is $7.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDE stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Blade Air Mobility Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Blade Air Mobility Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on BLDE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blade Air Mobility Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.56.

How has BLDE stock performed recently?

Blade Air Mobility Inc. [BLDE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.43. With this latest performance, BLDE shares dropped by -33.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.81 for Blade Air Mobility Inc. [BLDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.24, while it was recorded at 3.15 for the last single week of trading, and 4.62 for the last 200 days.

Blade Air Mobility Inc. [BLDE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blade Air Mobility Inc. [BLDE] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.56 and a Gross Margin at +11.89. Blade Air Mobility Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.66.

Return on Total Capital for BLDE is now -17.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blade Air Mobility Inc. [BLDE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.68. Additionally, BLDE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blade Air Mobility Inc. [BLDE] managed to generate an average of -$110,813 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Blade Air Mobility Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.10 and a Current Ratio set at 11.10.

Insider trade positions for Blade Air Mobility Inc. [BLDE]

There are presently around $126 million, or 72.40% of BLDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDE stocks are: HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 7,876,453, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 16.20% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 7,020,992 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.12 million in BLDE stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $15.25 million in BLDE stock with ownership of nearly -0.664% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blade Air Mobility Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Blade Air Mobility Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDE] by around 2,186,510 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 1,007,339 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 36,770,747 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,964,596 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDE stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,622,463 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 363,683 shares during the same period.