Aziyo Biologics Inc. [AZYO] fell -67.06% so far this year. What now?

Aziyo Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: AZYO] closed the trading session at $1.40 on 03/23/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.20, while the highest price level was $1.7399. The company report on March 22, 2023 that Aziyo Biologics Reports Record Full Year 2022 Revenues.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -67.06 percent and weekly performance of -66.90 percent. The stock has been moved at -78.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -69.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -60.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 106.58K shares, AZYO reached to a volume of 5751408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aziyo Biologics Inc. [AZYO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZYO shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZYO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Aziyo Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Aziyo Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on AZYO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aziyo Biologics Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZYO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52.

AZYO stock trade performance evaluation

Aziyo Biologics Inc. [AZYO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -66.90. With this latest performance, AZYO shares dropped by -69.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZYO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.30 for Aziyo Biologics Inc. [AZYO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.0775, while it was recorded at 1.8320 for the last single week of trading, and 5.7832 for the last 200 days.

Aziyo Biologics Inc. [AZYO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aziyo Biologics Inc. [AZYO] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.60 and a Gross Margin at +40.14. Aziyo Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.40.

Return on Total Capital for AZYO is now -34.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -144.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aziyo Biologics Inc. [AZYO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 332.73. Additionally, AZYO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 199.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aziyo Biologics Inc. [AZYO] managed to generate an average of -$141,091 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Aziyo Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Aziyo Biologics Inc. [AZYO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 28.70% of AZYO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZYO stocks are: BIRCHVIEW CAPITAL, LP with ownership of 1,515,184, which is approximately 6.844% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; ENDURANT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,259,544 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.76 million in AZYO stocks shares; and PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.36 million in AZYO stock with ownership of nearly 18.664% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aziyo Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Aziyo Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:AZYO] by around 960,370 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 12,640 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 3,307,621 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,280,631 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZYO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 560,014 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 11,620 shares during the same period.