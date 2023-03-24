AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] moved up 3.28: Why It’s Important

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [NYSE: AU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.28% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.15%. The company report on March 6, 2023 that Latin Metals Provides Update on AngloGold Ashanti Exploration Activities.

Over the last 12 months, AU stock dropped by -6.98%. The one-year AngloGold Ashanti Limited stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.11. The average equity rating for AU stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.45 billion, with 419.99 million shares outstanding and 412.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, AU stock reached a trading volume of 3394469 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AU shares is $20.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AU stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Investec have made an estimate for AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $22.20 to $24.20. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for AngloGold Ashanti Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $27, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on AU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AngloGold Ashanti Limited is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for AU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for AU in the course of the last twelve months was 13.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.15. With this latest performance, AU shares gained by 28.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.79 for AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.79, while it was recorded at 21.08 for the last single week of trading, and 16.68 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.40 and a Gross Margin at +20.88. AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.60.

Return on Total Capital for AU is now 13.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.95. Additionally, AU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.96.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AngloGold Ashanti Limited go to 10.63%.

There are presently around $2,181 million, or 27.10% of AU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AU stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 23,586,972, which is approximately 0.467% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,322,752 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $180.85 million in AU stocks shares; and CORONATION FUND MANAGERS LTD., currently with $116.79 million in AU stock with ownership of nearly -9.192% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AngloGold Ashanti Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited [NYSE:AU] by around 13,785,970 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 17,997,804 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 68,583,377 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,367,151 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AU stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,102,175 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,496,356 shares during the same period.