Amprius Technologies Inc. [AMPX] Revenue clocked in at $4.30 million, down -3.53% YTD: What’s Next?

Amprius Technologies Inc. [NYSE: AMPX] surged by $2.15 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $8.00 during the day while it closed the day at $7.65. The company report on March 23, 2023 that Amprius Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2022 Business And Financial Results.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, today announced its business and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, which ended December 31, 2022.

Amprius posted a letter to shareholders on its Investor Relations website, ir.amprius.com, that details the company’s fourth quarter and full year financial results and provides an update on its business initiatives including product roadmap milestones, manufacturing scale-up and customer acquisition.

Amprius Technologies Inc. stock has also gained 54.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMPX stock has declined by -13.07% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.05% and lost -3.53% year-on date.

The market cap for AMPX stock reached $701.58 million, with 84.47 million shares outstanding and 15.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 84.63K shares, AMPX reached a trading volume of 3111224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amprius Technologies Inc. [AMPX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMPX shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMPX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Amprius Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Amprius Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amprius Technologies Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 163.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

AMPX stock trade performance evaluation

Amprius Technologies Inc. [AMPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 54.86. With this latest performance, AMPX shares gained by 22.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.05% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.33 for Amprius Technologies Inc. [AMPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.11, while it was recorded at 5.45 for the last single week of trading.

Amprius Technologies Inc. [AMPX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amprius Technologies Inc. [AMPX] shares currently have an operating margin of -383.23 and a Gross Margin at -156.17. Amprius Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -357.00.

Return on Total Capital for AMPX is now -134.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -131.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -131.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.58.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Amprius Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Amprius Technologies Inc. [AMPX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14 million, or 1.60% of AMPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMPX stocks are: JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC with ownership of 1,029,427, which is approximately 1.289% of the company’s market cap and around 81.98% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 202,467 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.55 million in AMPX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.28 million in AMPX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amprius Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Amprius Technologies Inc. [NYSE:AMPX] by around 670,745 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 82,894 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,107,286 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,860,925 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMPX stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 637,756 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 82,894 shares during the same period.