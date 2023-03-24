Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [AIMC] Stock trading around $61.99 per share: What’s Next?

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [NASDAQ: AIMC] gained 1.81% or 1.1 points to close at $61.99 with a heavy trading volume of 3599595 shares. The company report on March 22, 2023 that REGAL REXNORD AND ALTRA ANNOUNCE RECEIPT OF ALL REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR MERGER.

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) (“Regal Rexnord”) and Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (Nasdaq: AIMC) (“Altra”) jointly announced today that they have received all required regulatory approvals to complete the previously announced acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Altra, whereby a wholly owned subsidiary of Regal Rexnord will be merged with and into Altra, with Altra surviving the merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of Regal Rexnord (the “Transaction”).

The closing of the Transaction is expected to occur on or around March 27, 2023, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining closing conditions set forth in the merger agreement between the parties.

It opened the trading session at $61.98, the shares rose to $62.00 and dropped to $61.98, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AIMC points out that the company has recorded 75.76% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -92.64% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, AIMC reached to a volume of 3599595 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [AIMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIMC shares is $59.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $50 to $62. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on AIMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIMC in the course of the last twelve months was 87.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for AIMC stock

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [AIMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.96. With this latest performance, AIMC shares gained by 0.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.80 for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [AIMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.21, while it was recorded at 61.30 for the last single week of trading, and 48.99 for the last 200 days.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [AIMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [AIMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.30 and a Gross Margin at +35.62. Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.53.

Return on Total Capital for AIMC is now 7.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [AIMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.31. Additionally, AIMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [AIMC] managed to generate an average of $13,656 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [AIMC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [AIMC]

There are presently around $3,714 million, or 95.85% of AIMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,234,553, which is approximately 1.806% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,769,755 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $357.67 million in AIMC stocks shares; and ALPINE ASSOCIATES MANAGEMENT INC., currently with $171.22 million in AIMC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [NASDAQ:AIMC] by around 23,081,249 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 28,088,209 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 8,737,059 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,906,517 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIMC stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,860,280 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 11,553,242 shares during the same period.