Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] moved down -1.94: Why It’s Important

Agilent Technologies Inc. [NYSE: A] traded at a low on 03/23/23, posting a -1.94 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $131.13. The company report on March 23, 2023 that Agilent Presents 2023 Darlene Solomon Award to Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute Scientist, Kathryn Wolhuter.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The award recognizes and supports promising female scientists working in mass spectrometry.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) announced today that the recipient of the 2023 Darlene Solomon Award is Kathryn Wolhuter, Ph.D., a senior postdoctoral researcher studying coronary heart disease at the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute in Sydney, Australia. The award was presented at the iSLS11 – 11th International Singapore Lipid Symposium held March 21–23 at the National University of Singapore.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3297811 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Agilent Technologies Inc. stands at 2.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.53%.

The market cap for A stock reached $39.83 billion, with 296.00 million shares outstanding and 294.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, A reached a trading volume of 3297811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for A shares is $164.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on A stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Agilent Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Agilent Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $139, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on A stock. On July 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for A shares from 175 to 140.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agilent Technologies Inc. is set at 3.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for A stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for A in the course of the last twelve months was 49.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has A stock performed recently?

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.16. With this latest performance, A shares dropped by -7.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for A stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.83 for Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 147.11, while it was recorded at 133.92 for the last single week of trading, and 137.46 for the last 200 days.

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.10 and a Gross Margin at +53.83. Agilent Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.31.

Return on Total Capital for A is now 19.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.06. Additionally, A Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] managed to generate an average of $69,282 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Agilent Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for A. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agilent Technologies Inc. go to 13.67%.

Insider trade positions for Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]

There are presently around $34,274 million, or 90.70% of A stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of A stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,310,965, which is approximately -1.919% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,250,988 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.31 billion in A stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.76 billion in A stock with ownership of nearly 0.301% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agilent Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 451 institutional holders increased their position in Agilent Technologies Inc. [NYSE:A] by around 14,836,469 shares. Additionally, 392 investors decreased positions by around 11,617,895 shares, while 188 investors held positions by with 234,917,510 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 261,371,874 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. A stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,902,577 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 1,138,418 shares during the same period.