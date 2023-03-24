Aegon N.V. [AEG] Revenue clocked in at $-18817.00 million, down -17.46% YTD: What’s Next?

Aegon N.V. [NYSE: AEG] loss -1.65% on the last trading session, reaching $4.16 price per share at the time. The company report on March 16, 2023 that Aegon publishes its 2022 Integrated Annual Report.

The Hague, March 16, 2023 – Aegon N.V. today published its Integrated Annual Report 2022. The report provides an overview of its businesses, the company’s strategy and sustainability approach, and its financial and non-financial performance. The report also reflects on the key trends that influence Aegon’s businesses and its stakeholders, and how these trends impact the way in which the company creates and shares value, today and in the future.

To read more about Aegon’s purpose and other topics covered in the Integrated Annual Report 2022, the report can be downloaded via Aegon.com. A hard copy of the report, including the audited financial statements, can be ordered free of charge by sending a request to our Investor Relations department.

Aegon N.V. represents 2.00 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.11 billion with the latest information. AEG stock price has been found in the range of $4.14 to $4.295.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, AEG reached a trading volume of 3026403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aegon N.V. [AEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEG shares is $5.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Aegon N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Aegon N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aegon N.V. is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEG in the course of the last twelve months was 3.09.

Trading performance analysis for AEG stock

Aegon N.V. [AEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.93. With this latest performance, AEG shares dropped by -19.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.98 for Aegon N.V. [AEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.15, while it was recorded at 4.23 for the last single week of trading, and 4.71 for the last 200 days.

Aegon N.V. [AEG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aegon N.V. go to -2.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aegon N.V. [AEG]

There are presently around $847 million, or 9.90% of AEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEG stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 126,111,395, which is approximately -2.109% of the company’s market cap and around 10.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 18,915,196 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.69 million in AEG stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $25.68 million in AEG stock with ownership of nearly -2.044% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aegon N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Aegon N.V. [NYSE:AEG] by around 7,098,279 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 9,345,927 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 187,191,515 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,635,721 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEG stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,346,506 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,710,419 shares during the same period.