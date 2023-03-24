22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] moved down -11.42: Why It’s Important

22nd Century Group Inc. [NASDAQ: XXII] closed the trading session at $0.72 on 03/23/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.7113, while the highest price level was $0.8323. The company report on March 9, 2023 that 22nd Century Group (Nasdaq: XXII) Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Accelerates VLN® Launch with Key National Distribution Agreements.

Launching VLN® in Texas, California and Florida with New National Scale Distributor and Retail Partners.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.77 percent and weekly performance of -19.17 percent. The stock has been moved at -30.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -24.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, XXII reached to a volume of 2592441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XXII shares is $5.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XXII stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for 22nd Century Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2022, representing the official price target for 22nd Century Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on XXII stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 22nd Century Group Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for XXII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

XXII stock trade performance evaluation

22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.17. With this latest performance, XXII shares dropped by -24.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XXII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.07 for 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9761, while it was recorded at 0.8182 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2896 for the last 200 days.

22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] shares currently have an operating margin of -80.73 and a Gross Margin at +0.81. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -96.28.

Return on Total Capital for XXII is now -58.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.01. Additionally, XXII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] managed to generate an average of -$302,025 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.22nd Century Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $31 million, or 21.30% of XXII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XXII stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,745,091, which is approximately 4.598% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,356,659 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.46 million in XXII stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.48 million in XXII stock with ownership of nearly 2.513% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 22nd Century Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in 22nd Century Group Inc. [NASDAQ:XXII] by around 3,311,750 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 5,359,373 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 33,784,544 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,455,667 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XXII stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 544,646 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,183,950 shares during the same period.