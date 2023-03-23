why Telesis Bio Inc. [TBIO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.75

Telesis Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: TBIO] loss -9.95% or -0.22 points to close at $1.99 with a heavy trading volume of 6283366 shares. The company report on March 21, 2023 that Telesis Bio Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides 2023 Guidance.

— Record revenue of $9.5M in 4QFY22; Increase of 208% over 4QFY21.

— BioXp® Revenue increased by 158% to $3.4M, in 4QFY22 over 4QFY21.

It opened the trading session at $2.36, the shares rose to $3.32 and dropped to $1.90, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TBIO points out that the company has recorded 6.99% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -84.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 58.27K shares, TBIO reached to a volume of 6283366 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Telesis Bio Inc. [TBIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TBIO shares is $5.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TBIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telesis Bio Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68.

Trading performance analysis for TBIO stock

Telesis Bio Inc. [TBIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.56. With this latest performance, TBIO shares gained by 14.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.68 for Telesis Bio Inc. [TBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.91, while it was recorded at 2.14 for the last single week of trading, and 1.85 for the last 200 days.

Telesis Bio Inc. [TBIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telesis Bio Inc. [TBIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -320.33 and a Gross Margin at +24.68. Telesis Bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -352.78.

Return on Total Capital for TBIO is now -54.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -119.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Telesis Bio Inc. [TBIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.08. Additionally, TBIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Telesis Bio Inc. [TBIO] managed to generate an average of -$192,861 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Telesis Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Telesis Bio Inc. [TBIO]

There are presently around $25 million, or 43.60% of TBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBIO stocks are: NORTHPOND VENTURES, LLC with ownership of 9,844,130, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; PENN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 1,174,062 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.34 million in TBIO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.82 million in TBIO stock with ownership of nearly 0.04% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Telesis Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Telesis Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:TBIO] by around 260,154 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 369,800 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 11,885,248 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,515,202 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBIO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,276 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 181,890 shares during the same period.