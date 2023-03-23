why Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.45

Rithm Capital Corp. [NYSE: RITM] slipped around -0.28 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $7.75 at the close of the session, down -3.49%. The company report on March 17, 2023 that Rithm Capital Corp. Declares First Quarter 2023 Common and Preferred Dividends.

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM, “Rithm Capital” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared first quarter 2023 common and preferred stock dividends.

Rithm Capital Corp. stock is now -5.14% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RITM Stock saw the intraday high of $8.03 and lowest of $7.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.75, which means current price is +0.65% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.55M shares, RITM reached a trading volume of 4673437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RITM shares is $11.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RITM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Rithm Capital Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $10 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Rithm Capital Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rithm Capital Corp. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for RITM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for RITM in the course of the last twelve months was 0.64.

How has RITM stock performed recently?

Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.12. With this latest performance, RITM shares dropped by -15.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RITM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.50 for Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.97, while it was recorded at 7.86 for the last single week of trading, and 9.01 for the last 200 days.

Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] shares currently have an operating margin of +101.91 and a Gross Margin at +68.48. Rithm Capital Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +47.02.

Return on Total Capital for RITM is now 6.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 334.48. Additionally, RITM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 255.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] managed to generate an average of $165,629 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

Earnings analysis for Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RITM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rithm Capital Corp. go to 14.14%.

Insider trade positions for Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]

There are presently around $1,750 million, or 49.50% of RITM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RITM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,733,562, which is approximately 3.969% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,359,880 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $181.04 million in RITM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $82.07 million in RITM stock with ownership of nearly -26.782% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rithm Capital Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 229 institutional holders increased their position in Rithm Capital Corp. [NYSE:RITM] by around 30,868,434 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 35,988,666 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 158,923,466 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 225,780,566 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RITM stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,708,225 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 21,811,306 shares during the same period.