why Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.15

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [NASDAQ: WOOF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -17.50% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.39%. The company report on March 22, 2023 that Freshpet and Petco Launch Exclusive Industry-First Partnership Offering Customized Fresh Pet Food Subscription Delivered Directly to Pet Parents’ Doors.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

This partnership makes Petco the first national brick-and-mortar pet retailer to offer a fresh pet food subscription of this kind through a new e-commerce brand: Freshpet® Custom Meals™.

Today, Freshpet (Nasdaq: FRPT) and Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF) announced an innovative partnership to produce and deliver fresh, customized subscription meal plans directly to pet parents’ doors. Available exclusively on petco.com, Freshpet® Custom Meals™ are crafted for optimal nutrition by veterinary nutritionists for dogs.

Over the last 12 months, WOOF stock dropped by -56.73%. The one-year Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.2. The average equity rating for WOOF stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.65 billion, with 265.69 million shares outstanding and 79.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, WOOF stock reached a trading volume of 16236932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOOF shares is $13.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOOF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $15 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on WOOF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOOF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

WOOF Stock Performance Analysis:

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.39. With this latest performance, WOOF shares dropped by -21.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.89 for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.68, while it was recorded at 9.68 for the last single week of trading, and 12.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.76 and a Gross Margin at +41.79. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.83.

Return on Total Capital for WOOF is now 5.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.09. Additionally, WOOF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 121.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] managed to generate an average of $5,770 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 106.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

WOOF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WOOF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. go to 48.80%.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,217 million, or 64.80% of WOOF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WOOF stocks are: CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD with ownership of 59,765,368, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP, holding 8,214,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.92 million in WOOF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $60.43 million in WOOF stock with ownership of nearly 1.951% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [NASDAQ:WOOF] by around 18,377,138 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 17,803,051 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 108,915,473 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,095,662 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WOOF stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,436,859 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 7,660,911 shares during the same period.