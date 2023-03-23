why Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.00

Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ: APPS] slipped around -0.61 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $10.57 at the close of the session, down -5.46%. The company report on March 20, 2023 that Flexion and Digital Turbine Announce Strategic Partnership to Unlock Alternative App Distribution and Superior Monetization.

The New Partnership Combines the Unique Services and Reach of Both Mobile Leaders, Enabling New Revenue Opportunities to Their App Developer, Carrier and OEM Partners.

Flexion (NASDAQ Stockholm: FLEXM), the games marketing company and Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS), the global leaders in growth solutions for the mobile ecosystem, today announced a strategic commercial relationship to grow game developers’ audiences on some of the world’s largest telecom platforms – boosting app discovery and revenue.

Digital Turbine Inc. stock is now -30.64% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APPS Stock saw the intraday high of $11.395 and lowest of $10.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 47.47, which means current price is +15.77% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, APPS reached a trading volume of 3578751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APPS shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Digital Turbine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Digital Turbine Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $16, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on APPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Turbine Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for APPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for APPS in the course of the last twelve months was 9.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has APPS stock performed recently?

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.67. With this latest performance, APPS shares dropped by -9.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.65 for Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.47, while it was recorded at 10.51 for the last single week of trading, and 16.26 for the last 200 days.

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.34 and a Gross Margin at +39.56. Digital Turbine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.75.

Return on Total Capital for APPS is now 15.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.52. Additionally, APPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] managed to generate an average of $42,116 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Digital Turbine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Turbine Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]

There are presently around $694 million, or 70.40% of APPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APPS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,088,402, which is approximately 2.975% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,784,308 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $113.99 million in APPS stocks shares; and GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $36.37 million in APPS stock with ownership of nearly 7.601% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Turbine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ:APPS] by around 7,764,800 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 5,448,127 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 52,398,386 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,611,313 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APPS stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,993,384 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,967,842 shares during the same period.