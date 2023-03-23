why Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $65.55

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ: CTSH] slipped around -1.74 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $57.44 at the close of the session, down -2.94%. The company report on March 14, 2023 that Cognizant Engaged by Volkswagen Group Ireland to Transform its Digital Customer Experience.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Cognizant to integrate service cloud voice into one single omni-channel platform for enhanced and more personalized agent and customer experience.

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced that it has been selected by Volkswagen Group Ireland (VWG Ireland), the multinational automotive manufacturer headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany, to transform VWG Ireland’s digital customer service landscape. Cognizant will re-engineer VWG Ireland’s existing siloed contact center platform into an omni-channel customer experience (CX) platform, based on Salesforce service cloud voice and Amazon Connect.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock is now 0.44% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CTSH Stock saw the intraday high of $59.25 and lowest of $57.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 93.47, which means current price is +1.75% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.89M shares, CTSH reached a trading volume of 3673891 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSH shares is $65.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSH stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $60, while MoffettNathanson kept a Underperform rating on CTSH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTSH in the course of the last twelve months was 17.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has CTSH stock performed recently?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.65. With this latest performance, CTSH shares dropped by -11.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.00 for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.46, while it was recorded at 58.30 for the last single week of trading, and 62.99 for the last 200 days.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.35 and a Gross Margin at +33.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.79.

Return on Total Capital for CTSH is now 21.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.57. Additionally, CTSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] managed to generate an average of $6,445 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation go to 5.50%.

Insider trade positions for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]

There are presently around $27,198 million, or 93.50% of CTSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTSH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 57,701,686, which is approximately 4.978% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,718,446 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.51 billion in CTSH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.26 billion in CTSH stock with ownership of nearly -0.355% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 378 institutional holders increased their position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ:CTSH] by around 41,628,407 shares. Additionally, 480 investors decreased positions by around 38,906,288 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 392,964,001 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 473,498,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTSH stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,428,722 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 2,763,490 shares during the same period.