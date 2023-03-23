why CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.47

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: CX] price surged by 0.80 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on March 21, 2023 that Statement on the Illegal Occupation of Vulcan’s Property in Mexico.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC), the nation’s largest producer of construction aggregates, today issued the following statement:.

On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, CEMEX (NYSE:CX), aided by armed Mexican police and military, forcibly entered Vulcan’s port facilities near Playa del Carmen. They are still occupying the property.

A sum of 6700654 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.32M shares. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares reached a high of $5.16 and dropped to a low of $5.00 until finishing in the latest session at $5.05.

The one-year CX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.95. The average equity rating for CX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CX shares is $6.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2022, representing the official price target for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for CX in the course of the last twelve months was 4.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CX Stock Performance Analysis:

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.70. With this latest performance, CX shares gained by 1.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.15 for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.13, while it was recorded at 4.95 for the last single week of trading, and 4.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.02 and a Gross Margin at +29.73. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] managed to generate an average of $247,180 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. go to 13.60%.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,046 million, or 30.00% of CX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CX stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 80,540,801, which is approximately -2.257% of the company’s market cap and around 60.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 73,712,855 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $372.25 million in CX stocks shares; and UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC, currently with $185.28 million in CX stock with ownership of nearly 37.201% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE:CX] by around 28,293,660 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 47,655,433 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 329,140,298 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 405,089,391 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CX stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,095,723 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 21,444,212 shares during the same period.