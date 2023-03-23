Wall Street Analyst Initiated Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]. What else is Wall St. saying

Arista Networks Inc. [NYSE: ANET] loss -1.20% or -2.02 points to close at $166.06 with a heavy trading volume of 2970151 shares. The company report on March 21, 2023 that Arista Modernizes Routing in the Wide Area Network.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Innovative routing technologies and platforms, next-generation cloud transit, and hands-free provisioning and automation for the enterprise.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) today introduced the Arista WAN Routing System, which combines three new networking offerings: enterprise-class routing platforms, carrier/cloud-neutral internet transit capabilities, and the CloudVision® Pathfinder Service to simplify and improve customer wide area networks. Based on Arista’s EOS® routing capabilities, and CloudVision management, the Arista WAN Routing System delivers the architecture, features, and platforms to modernize federated and software-defined wide area networks.

It opened the trading session at $167.56, the shares rose to $170.135 and dropped to $165.99, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ANET points out that the company has recorded 45.58% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -86.35% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, ANET reached to a volume of 2970151 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANET shares is $167.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANET stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Arista Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $126 to $164. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Arista Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $105 to $150, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on ANET stock. On October 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ANET shares from 185 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arista Networks Inc. is set at 4.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANET in the course of the last twelve months was 113.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

Trading performance analysis for ANET stock

Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.97. With this latest performance, ANET shares gained by 23.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.58 for Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 135.83, while it was recorded at 164.86 for the last single week of trading, and 121.14 for the last 200 days.

Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.96 and a Gross Margin at +61.07. Arista Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.87.

Return on Total Capital for ANET is now 34.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.31. Additionally, ANET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] managed to generate an average of $374,431 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Arista Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arista Networks Inc. go to 19.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]

There are presently around $36,014 million, or 67.90% of ANET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,025,757, which is approximately 1.957% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,362,398 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.05 billion in ANET stocks shares; and FIRST REPUBLIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $2.06 billion in ANET stock with ownership of nearly 2389.287% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arista Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 457 institutional holders increased their position in Arista Networks Inc. [NYSE:ANET] by around 33,483,698 shares. Additionally, 340 investors decreased positions by around 16,588,030 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 166,803,613 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,875,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANET stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,274,940 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 533,559 shares during the same period.