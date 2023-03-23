Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Guardant Health Inc. [GH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Guardant Health Inc. [NASDAQ: GH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.31% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.12%. The company report on March 21, 2023 that Guardant Health collaborates with The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center to study colorectal cancer screening adherence.

The Ohio State University-led study will evaluate changes in CRC screening adherence in underserved urban and rural communities.

Guardant Health is providing Shield™ blood test to eligible individuals through mobile health clinic partners.

Over the last 12 months, GH stock dropped by -56.42%. The one-year Guardant Health Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 55.06. The average equity rating for GH stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.61 billion, with 102.52 million shares outstanding and 97.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, GH stock reached a trading volume of 2916939 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Guardant Health Inc. [GH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GH shares is $55.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Guardant Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Guardant Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $65 to $50, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on GH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardant Health Inc. is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for GH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 42.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.74.

GH Stock Performance Analysis:

Guardant Health Inc. [GH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.12. With this latest performance, GH shares dropped by -7.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.70 for Guardant Health Inc. [GH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.41, while it was recorded at 26.77 for the last single week of trading, and 42.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Guardant Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardant Health Inc. [GH] shares currently have an operating margin of -118.98 and a Gross Margin at +64.88. Guardant Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -145.61.

Return on Total Capital for GH is now -31.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -185.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Guardant Health Inc. [GH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,275.31. Additionally, GH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 85.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,238.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 94.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Guardant Health Inc. [GH] managed to generate an average of -$365,080 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Guardant Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Guardant Health Inc. [GH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,324 million, or 94.00% of GH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GH stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 15,306,494, which is approximately 0.476% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,040,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $227.27 million in GH stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $197.4 million in GH stock with ownership of nearly 27.592% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Guardant Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in Guardant Health Inc. [NASDAQ:GH] by around 12,001,441 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 13,479,777 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 66,971,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,452,617 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GH stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,534,405 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 7,380,240 shares during the same period.