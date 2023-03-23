VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] moved up 16.37: Why It’s Important

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTGN] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.20 during the day while it closed the day at $0.16. The company report on March 22, 2023 that Vistagen Announces Positive Data in Fasedienol (PH94B) Phase 3 Open-Label Study in Adults with Social Anxiety Disorder.

Long-term intranasal administration of fasedienol, used as-needed up to four times a day in daily life, was safe and well-tolerated in nearly 500 patients with social anxiety disorder (SAD).

Patients self-administered over 30,000 doses of fasedienol in real-world settings, with a mean study duration of 4 months, and a maximum study duration of over 10 months.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 2.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VTGN stock has inclined by 43.37% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.63% and gained 51.17% year-on date.

The market cap for VTGN stock reached $36.22 million, with 206.84 million shares outstanding and 205.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.94M shares, VTGN reached a trading volume of 42410524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]:

William Blair have made an estimate for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

VTGN stock trade performance evaluation

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.03. With this latest performance, VTGN shares dropped by -12.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.93 for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1827, while it was recorded at 0.1407 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2831 for the last 200 days.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -4308.68 and a Gross Margin at +26.49. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4307.19.

Return on Total Capital for VTGN is now -58.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.70. Additionally, VTGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] managed to generate an average of -$1,326,733 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 28.90% of VTGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,267,968, which is approximately 4.903% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 6,162,771 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.96 million in VTGN stocks shares; and GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, currently with $0.8 million in VTGN stock with ownership of nearly -2.431% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VTGN] by around 2,737,378 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 18,346,458 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 19,801,192 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,885,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTGN stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 350,676 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 10,258,826 shares during the same period.