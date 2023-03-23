Under Armour Inc. [UA] is -12.44% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UA] slipped around -0.04 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $7.81 at the close of the session, down -0.51%. The company report on February 8, 2023 that UNDER ARMOUR REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2023 RESULTS; UPDATES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced unaudited financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2023 ended December 31, 2022. The company reports its financial performance following accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). This press release refers to “currency neutral” and “adjusted” amounts, which are non-GAAP financial measures described below under the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” paragraph.

“We are pleased to have delivered solid third-quarter results and remain on track to achieve our full-year operational and financial goals,” said Under Armour Interim President and CEO Colin Browne. “Moving forward, I’m excited to partner with Stephanie Linnartz to advance our strategic consumer and product refinements further – leveraging Under Armour’s strong brand to drive sustainable, profitable growth.”.

Under Armour Inc. stock is now -12.44% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UA Stock saw the intraday high of $8.11 and lowest of $7.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.52, which means current price is +11.25% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.94M shares, UA reached a trading volume of 3771685 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Under Armour Inc. [UA]?

Instinet have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2017, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $28, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on UA stock. On October 26, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for UA shares from 49 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for UA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90.

How has UA stock performed recently?

Under Armour Inc. [UA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.93. With this latest performance, UA shares dropped by -12.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.26 for Under Armour Inc. [UA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.33, while it was recorded at 7.74 for the last single week of trading, and 8.25 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +50.58. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Total Capital for UA is now 15.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Under Armour Inc. [UA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.01. Additionally, UA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Under Armour Inc. [UA] managed to generate an average of $20,575 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.14.

Earnings analysis for Under Armour Inc. [UA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 21.80%.

Insider trade positions for Under Armour Inc. [UA]

There are presently around $1,156 million, or 67.35% of UA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,892,790, which is approximately -0.263% of the company’s market cap and around 16.76% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,833,069 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $131.47 million in UA stocks shares; and DORSAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $78.1 million in UA stock with ownership of nearly -20% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UA] by around 21,882,084 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 25,231,076 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 100,908,108 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,021,268 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UA stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,228,830 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 13,395,423 shares during the same period.