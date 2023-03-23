The Wendy’s Company [WEN] Stock trading around $20.79 per share: What’s Next?

The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ: WEN] slipped around -0.6 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $20.79 at the close of the session, down -2.81%. The company report on March 21, 2023 that Wendy’s Celebrates Anniversary of “Own Your Opportunity” Franchise Recruiting Initiative.

Company Continues Supercharging Recruiting and New Restaurant Development Across the Globe.

– This Women’s History Month, Wendy’s® celebrates the one-year anniversary of its Own Your Opportunity franchise recruiting initiative, which creates pathways for all entrepreneurs who want to grow with the Wendy’s family through franchising. Through the initiative, Wendy’s has received significant interest from prospective franchisees and nearly doubled the number of new franchisees entering the system in 2022 compared to the prior year. The number of approved franchisees in 2022 represents approximately 10% of Wendy’s total franchise base.

The Wendy’s Company stock is now -8.13% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WEN Stock saw the intraday high of $21.515 and lowest of $20.765 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.78, which means current price is +2.41% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, WEN reached a trading volume of 4165401 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Wendy’s Company [WEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEN shares is $24.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for The Wendy’s Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for The Wendy’s Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on WEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Wendy’s Company is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for WEN in the course of the last twelve months was 66.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

How has WEN stock performed recently?

The Wendy’s Company [WEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.48. With this latest performance, WEN shares dropped by -7.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.85 for The Wendy’s Company [WEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.02, while it was recorded at 20.94 for the last single week of trading, and 20.89 for the last 200 days.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Wendy’s Company [WEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.75 and a Gross Margin at +27.91. The Wendy’s Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.46.

Return on Total Capital for WEN is now 7.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Wendy’s Company [WEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 919.40. Additionally, WEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 898.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Wendy’s Company [WEN] managed to generate an average of $12,232 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.The Wendy’s Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for The Wendy’s Company [WEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Wendy’s Company go to 10.39%.

Insider trade positions for The Wendy’s Company [WEN]

There are presently around $3,203 million, or 71.90% of WEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WEN stocks are: TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 25,333,339, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,405,437 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $382.65 million in WEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $319.26 million in WEN stock with ownership of nearly 3.082% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Wendy’s Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ:WEN] by around 15,391,351 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 13,691,731 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 124,998,720 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,081,802 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WEN stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,864,849 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,677,845 shares during the same period.