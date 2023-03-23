Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] Is Currently -4.67 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] loss -4.67% or -1.2 points to close at $24.49 with a heavy trading volume of 3171516 shares. The company report on March 3, 2023 that Teladoc Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference.

About Teladoc HealthTeladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Teladoc Health leverages more than two decades of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

It opened the trading session at $25.83, the shares rose to $25.90 and dropped to $24.45, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TDOC points out that the company has recorded -16.84% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -13.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.38M shares, TDOC reached to a volume of 3171516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $29.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Securities have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Teladoc Health Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDOC in the course of the last twelve months was 23.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

Trading performance analysis for TDOC stock

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.04. With this latest performance, TDOC shares dropped by -14.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.76 for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.44, while it was recorded at 24.87 for the last single week of trading, and 30.13 for the last 200 days.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.45 and a Gross Margin at +58.45. Teladoc Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -567.53.

Return on Total Capital for TDOC is now -2.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -128.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -148.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -119.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.77. Additionally, TDOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] managed to generate an average of -$2,439,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Teladoc Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]

There are presently around $3,317 million, or 83.80% of TDOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 18,928,440, which is approximately -9.252% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,476,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $354.52 million in TDOC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $242.08 million in TDOC stock with ownership of nearly -15.189% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teladoc Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE:TDOC] by around 13,786,227 shares. Additionally, 281 investors decreased positions by around 16,854,649 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 104,793,649 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,434,525 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDOC stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,514,741 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 2,778,289 shares during the same period.