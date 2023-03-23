Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] gain 98.10% so far this year. What now?

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SPPI] loss -11.58% on the last trading session, reaching $0.73 price per share at the time. The company report on March 22, 2023 that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Corporate Update.

— First launch quarter for ROLVEDON™ (eflapegrastim-xnst) injection –.

— Q4 and full year net sales of $10.1 million –.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 188.36 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $148.68 million with the latest information. SPPI stock price has been found in the range of $0.704 to $0.8699.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, SPPI reached a trading volume of 4335635 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPPI shares is $2.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $4, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Neutral rating on SPPI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

Trading performance analysis for SPPI stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.79. With this latest performance, SPPI shares dropped by -1.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.05 for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7628, while it was recorded at 0.7988 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7230 for the last 200 days.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for SPPI is now -152.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -172.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -174.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.75. Additionally, SPPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] managed to generate an average of -$966,073 per employee.Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]

There are presently around $33 million, or 26.30% of SPPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPPI stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 17,000,000, which is approximately 1.943% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,400,287 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.13 million in SPPI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.83 million in SPPI stock with ownership of nearly -46.328% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SPPI] by around 3,469,943 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 11,203,270 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 31,130,479 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,803,692 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPPI stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 361,932 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,144,922 shares during the same period.