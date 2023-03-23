Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX] Is Currently 2.09 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [NASDAQ: SIOX] gained 2.09% on the last trading session, reaching $0.41 price per share at the time. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Sio Gene Therapies Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

– Three-Month and Nine-Month Losses decline by 84.2% and 73.5%, respectively.

– Operating Cash Outflows for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 decreased by $23.8 million or 56% versus the prior year period.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. represents 73.97 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $30.72 million with the latest information. SIOX stock price has been found in the range of $0.4051 to $0.435.

If compared to the average trading volume of 503.64K shares, SIOX reached a trading volume of 3346499 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX]:

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on SIOX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. is set at 0.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63.

Trading performance analysis for SIOX stock

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.07. With this latest performance, SIOX shares gained by 2.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.71 for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4254, while it was recorded at 0.4103 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3630 for the last 200 days.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for SIOX is now -76.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -77.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.17. Additionally, SIOX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX] managed to generate an average of -$5,990,583 per employee.Sio Gene Therapies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.10 and a Current Ratio set at 11.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX]

There are presently around $8 million, or 30.10% of SIOX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIOX stocks are: RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 7,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 25.30% of the total institutional ownership; NEWTYN MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.25 million in SIOX stocks shares; and TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.83 million in SIOX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [NASDAQ:SIOX] by around 5,959,584 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 8,348,847 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 4,425,195 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,733,626 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIOX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,834,586 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 6,131,207 shares during the same period.