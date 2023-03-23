Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] Stock trading around $60.75 per share: What’s Next?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE: RCL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.16% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.11%. The company report on March 10, 2023 that CALLING UP-AND-COMING ARTISTS, ROYAL CARIBBEAN LAUNCHES ART PROGRAM TO DEBUT ON ICON OF THE SEAS.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

First Up in the “Artist Discovery Program” Will be a Spotlight on Local Caribbean Artists.

Royal Caribbean International has launched a search for iconic artistry to bring the Caribbean spirit to life on the iconic canvas that is the world’s best family vacation, Icon of the Seas. In the new “Artist Discovery Program,” up-and-coming artists from destinations the cruise line visits can vie to put their work on display for millions of vacationers who will set sail for years to come. The program’s purpose is to infuse every region’s spirit and culture into the curated art collections on board ships, in order to highlight and celebrate the very destinations and their people at the heart of Royal Caribbean’s memorable vacations. Beginning in the Caribbean, local artists can send their submissions starting today and through April 4 here.

Over the last 12 months, RCL stock dropped by -19.70%. The one-year Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.75. The average equity rating for RCL stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.26 billion, with 255.19 million shares outstanding and 219.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.84M shares, RCL stock reached a trading volume of 4373162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $78.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $40 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $106 to $47, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on RCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is set at 2.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.23.

RCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.11. With this latest performance, RCL shares dropped by -15.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.40 for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.68, while it was recorded at 62.45 for the last single week of trading, and 51.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.52 and a Gross Margin at +7.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.39.

Return on Total Capital for RCL is now -3.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 836.37. Additionally, RCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 760.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] managed to generate an average of -$21,034 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,529 million, or 73.90% of RCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 29,041,727, which is approximately -2.39% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 27,990,406 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.7 billion in RCL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.45 billion in RCL stock with ownership of nearly 1.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 286 institutional holders increased their position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE:RCL] by around 15,851,161 shares. Additionally, 263 investors decreased positions by around 12,546,918 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 161,381,548 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,779,627 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCL stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,676,607 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 2,708,742 shares during the same period.