Raymond James lifts 89bio Inc. [ETNB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

89bio Inc. [NASDAQ: ETNB] gained 25.16% or 2.75 points to close at $13.68 with a heavy trading volume of 30719898 shares. The company report on March 22, 2023 that 89bio, Inc. Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants.

89bio intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund ongoing clinical activities and development of pegozafermin, manufacturing scale-up and other general corporate purposes, including working capital and operating expenses.

It opened the trading session at $14.70, the shares rose to $15.7899 and dropped to $13.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ETNB points out that the company has recorded 139.58% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -584.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, ETNB reached to a volume of 30719898 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about 89bio Inc. [ETNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETNB shares is $25.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETNB stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for 89bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2021, representing the official price target for 89bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on ETNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 89bio Inc. is set at 1.31 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.66.

Trading performance analysis for ETNB stock

89bio Inc. [ETNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.96. With this latest performance, ETNB shares dropped by -1.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 139.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 258.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.86 for 89bio Inc. [ETNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.76, while it was recorded at 12.29 for the last single week of trading, and 8.03 for the last 200 days.

89bio Inc. [ETNB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ETNB is now -64.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 89bio Inc. [ETNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.20. Additionally, ETNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 89bio Inc. [ETNB] managed to generate an average of -$2,267,244 per employee.89bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.00 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

89bio Inc. [ETNB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 89bio Inc. go to 11.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at 89bio Inc. [ETNB]

There are presently around $640 million, or 89.30% of ETNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETNB stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 8,955,410, which is approximately 15.069% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP, holding 3,850,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.67 million in ETNB stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $50.05 million in ETNB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 89bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in 89bio Inc. [NASDAQ:ETNB] by around 15,247,823 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 7,683,233 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 23,885,616 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,816,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETNB stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,418,859 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 5,741,130 shares during the same period.