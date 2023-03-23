Qutoutiao Inc. [QTT] is -73.62% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Qutoutiao Inc. [NASDAQ: QTT] loss -38.43% or -0.12 points to close at $0.18 with a heavy trading volume of 4297684 shares. The company report on September 28, 2022 that Qutoutiao Inc. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice.

Pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company is provided with a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until March 27, 2023, to regain compliance under the Nasdaq Listing Rules. If at any time during the 180-day compliance period, the closing bid price of the Company’s ADSs is US$1.00 per share or higher for at least ten consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed. In the event the Company does not regain compliance by March 27, 2023, subject to the determination by the staff of Nasdaq, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180-day compliance period.

It opened the trading session at $0.2838, the shares rose to $0.2851 and dropped to $0.151, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for QTT points out that the company has recorded -76.82% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 28.0% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 109.93K shares, QTT reached to a volume of 4297684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Qutoutiao Inc. [QTT]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for Qutoutiao Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2019, representing the official price target for Qutoutiao Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on QTT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qutoutiao Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for QTT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for QTT stock

Qutoutiao Inc. [QTT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -72.00. With this latest performance, QTT shares dropped by -79.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QTT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.63 for Qutoutiao Inc. [QTT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8203, while it was recorded at 0.5107 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7901 for the last 200 days.

Qutoutiao Inc. [QTT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qutoutiao Inc. [QTT] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.94 and a Gross Margin at +71.79. Qutoutiao Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qutoutiao Inc. [QTT] managed to generate an average of -$173,160 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.74.Qutoutiao Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Qutoutiao Inc. [QTT]

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.20% of QTT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QTT stocks are: JANE STREET GROUP, LLC with ownership of 45,795, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.09% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 44,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8000.0 in QTT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $6000.0 in QTT stock with ownership of nearly 1.206% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qutoutiao Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Qutoutiao Inc. [NASDAQ:QTT] by around 78,282 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 384,532 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 280,037 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,777 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QTT stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 73,488 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 349,755 shares during the same period.