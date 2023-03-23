PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] stock Upgrade by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $64

PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE: PHM] closed the trading session at $55.93 on 03/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $55.92, while the highest price level was $57.17. The company report on March 21, 2023 that PulteGroup Breaks Ground on Mortgage-Free Home for U.S. Army Veteran in Southwest Florida.

The Company’s Built to Honor program celebrates its 10th year of providing mortgage-free homes to deserving veterans.

In its 10th year of providing mortgage-free homes to deserving veterans, national homebuilder PulteGroup has broken ground on a new home for U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Lucio Gaytan. Awarded through its Built to Honor® program, the Gaytan family will join Pulte’s Sapphire Point at Lakewood Ranch community when the home is complete later this year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.84 percent and weekly performance of 2.40 percent. The stock has been moved at 39.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 24.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, PHM reached to a volume of 3243332 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHM shares is $66.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for PulteGroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2023, representing the official price target for PulteGroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $46 to $60, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on PHM stock. On December 14, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PHM shares from 45 to 58.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PulteGroup Inc. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for PHM in the course of the last twelve months was 30.95.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.40. With this latest performance, PHM shares gained by 6.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.20 for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.22, while it was recorded at 55.70 for the last single week of trading, and 45.11 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.21 and a Gross Margin at +29.72. PulteGroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.03.

Return on Total Capital for PHM is now 31.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.54. Additionally, PHM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] managed to generate an average of $398,703 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 70.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PulteGroup Inc. go to 9.20%.

There are presently around $11,524 million, or 94.30% of PHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,471,182, which is approximately -3.632% of the company’s market cap and around 0.77% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,859,341 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 billion in PHM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $565.74 million in PHM stock with ownership of nearly -5.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PulteGroup Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 306 institutional holders increased their position in PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE:PHM] by around 15,992,988 shares. Additionally, 333 investors decreased positions by around 15,921,810 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 174,125,271 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,040,069 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHM stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,994,955 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,652,467 shares during the same period.