Provention Bio Inc. [PRVB] Is Currently -0.79 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Provention Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: PRVB] closed the trading session at $23.74 on 03/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.62, while the highest price level was $23.90. The company report on March 13, 2023 that Provention Bio Cancels Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to intercepting and preventing immune-mediated disease, today announced it has cancelled the release of its fourth quarter and full year financial results for the period ended December 31, 2022 due to the announcement earlier today that Provention has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Sanofi, Provention’s U.S. TZIELD co-promotion partner, subject to customary regulatory and other closing conditions. In addition, Provention will no longer hold its fourth quarter and full year results conference call that had been scheduled for 8:00 am E.T. Thursday, March 16, 2023. However, Provention will file its annual report on Form 10-K in compliance with the applicable Securities Exchange Commission deadline of March 31, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 124.60 percent and weekly performance of -0.71 percent. The stock has been moved at 408.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 163.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 167.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, PRVB reached to a volume of 2992564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Provention Bio Inc. [PRVB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRVB shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRVB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Provention Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Provention Bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $16, while SVB Leerink kept a Outperform rating on PRVB stock. On April 09, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PRVB shares from 27 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Provention Bio Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRVB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 771.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04.

PRVB stock trade performance evaluation

Provention Bio Inc. [PRVB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.71. With this latest performance, PRVB shares gained by 163.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 408.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 221.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.04 for Provention Bio Inc. [PRVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.28, while it was recorded at 23.92 for the last single week of trading, and 7.41 for the last 200 days.

Provention Bio Inc. [PRVB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Provention Bio Inc. [PRVB] shares currently have an operating margin of -8285.16 and a Gross Margin at +74.91. Provention Bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8203.01.

Return on Total Capital for PRVB is now -103.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -102.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -103.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Provention Bio Inc. [PRVB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.65. Additionally, PRVB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Provention Bio Inc. [PRVB] managed to generate an average of -$1,395,512 per employee.Provention Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.60.

Provention Bio Inc. [PRVB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,074 million, or 48.80% of PRVB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRVB stocks are: SESSA CAPITAL IM, L.P. with ownership of 14,879,023, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,579,604 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $132.46 million in PRVB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $98.35 million in PRVB stock with ownership of nearly 14.946% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Provention Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Provention Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:PRVB] by around 8,666,492 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 5,146,680 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 31,439,109 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,252,281 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRVB stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,758,338 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,160,118 shares during the same period.