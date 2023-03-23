Prologis Inc. [PLD] is 1.23% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Prologis Inc. [NYSE: PLD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.58% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.91%. The company report on March 3, 2023 that Prologis to Participate in Industry Conferences.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, today announced that Hamid Moghadam, co-founder, chairman and CEO; Dan Letter, president; and Tim Arndt, chief financial officer are scheduled to participate in the Citi 2023 Global Property CEO Conference at The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida.

Moghadam, Letter and Arndt will give a company overview, including a discussion of market conditions and the company’s future outlook, followed by an informal question-and-answer session, on Monday, March 6, at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT.

Over the last 12 months, PLD stock dropped by -28.19%. The one-year Prologis Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.93. The average equity rating for PLD stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $109.07 billion, with 920.95 million shares outstanding and 738.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, PLD stock reached a trading volume of 3472198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Prologis Inc. [PLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLD shares is $142.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Prologis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Prologis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $124 to $130, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on PLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prologis Inc. is set at 3.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLD in the course of the last twelve months was 76.47.

PLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Prologis Inc. [PLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.91. With this latest performance, PLD shares dropped by -7.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.22 for Prologis Inc. [PLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.26, while it was recorded at 117.46 for the last single week of trading, and 119.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Prologis Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prologis Inc. [PLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.62 and a Gross Margin at +44.39. Prologis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +56.33.

Return on Total Capital for PLD is now 3.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Prologis Inc. [PLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.51. Additionally, PLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Prologis Inc. [PLD] managed to generate an average of $1,364,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

PLD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prologis Inc. go to -6.05%.

Prologis Inc. [PLD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $98,213 million, or 79.60% of PLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 121,813,945, which is approximately 0.03% of the company’s market cap and around 0.32% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 90,772,274 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.36 billion in PLD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.05 billion in PLD stock with ownership of nearly -0.666% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prologis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 770 institutional holders increased their position in Prologis Inc. [NYSE:PLD] by around 38,273,230 shares. Additionally, 581 investors decreased positions by around 66,769,704 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 755,569,951 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 860,612,885 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLD stock had 208 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,485,308 shares, while 147 institutional investors sold positions of 14,078,776 shares during the same period.