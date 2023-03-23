Novartis AG [NVS] is -9.66% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Novartis AG [NYSE: NVS] price plunged by -2.04 percent to reach at -$1.71. The company report on March 21, 2023 that Sandoz receives US FDA approval for biosimilar Hyrimoz® (adalimumab-adaz) high-concentration formulation.

Biosimilar Hyrimoz® (adalimumab-adaz) high-concentration formulation (HCF) approved for seven indications of reference medicine Humira®*.

With this approval, Sandoz adalimumab HCF biosimilar will offer US patients reduced injection volume in citrate-free formulation.

A sum of 3435234 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.05M shares. Novartis AG shares reached a high of $83.38 and dropped to a low of $81.96 until finishing in the latest session at $81.96.

The one-year NVS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.38. The average equity rating for NVS stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Novartis AG [NVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVS shares is $104.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Novartis AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Novartis AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novartis AG is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVS in the course of the last twelve months was 35.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

NVS Stock Performance Analysis:

Novartis AG [NVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.17. With this latest performance, NVS shares dropped by -5.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.93 for Novartis AG [NVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.73, while it was recorded at 82.81 for the last single week of trading, and 84.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Novartis AG Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novartis AG [NVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.26 and a Gross Margin at +69.72. Novartis AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.76.

Return on Total Capital for NVS is now 13.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Novartis AG [NVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.03. Additionally, NVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novartis AG [NVS] managed to generate an average of $65,313 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Novartis AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

NVS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novartis AG go to 5.75%.

Novartis AG [NVS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,314 million, or 8.50% of NVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVS stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 20,751,372, which is approximately -1.412% of the company’s market cap and around 9.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 17,194,880 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.41 billion in NVS stocks shares; and LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P, currently with $897.13 million in NVS stock with ownership of nearly -26.683% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novartis AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 471 institutional holders increased their position in Novartis AG [NYSE:NVS] by around 9,137,252 shares. Additionally, 573 investors decreased positions by around 16,627,308 shares, while 217 investors held positions by with 148,885,572 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,650,132 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVS stock had 161 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,546,630 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 612,929 shares during the same period.