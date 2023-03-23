Market cap of UDR Inc. [UDR] reaches 12.90B – now what?

UDR Inc. [NYSE: UDR] loss -2.68% on the last trading session, reaching $38.18 price per share at the time. The company report on March 16, 2023 that UDR Declares Quarterly Dividend.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock for the first quarter of 2023 in the amount of $0.42 per share, payable in cash on May 1, 2023 to UDR common stock shareholders of record as of April 10, 2023. The May 1, 2023 dividend will be the 202nd consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company on its common stock.

As previously disclosed in February, the Company’s annualized common dividend of $1.68 per share in 2023 represents a 10.5% increase over the annualized common dividend of $1.52 per share in 2022.

UDR Inc. represents 325.55 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.90 billion with the latest information. UDR stock price has been found in the range of $38.085 to $39.265.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, UDR reached a trading volume of 3064868 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about UDR Inc. [UDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UDR shares is $46.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for UDR Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $49 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2022, representing the official price target for UDR Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $46, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on UDR stock. On September 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UDR shares from 48 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UDR Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for UDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for UDR in the course of the last twelve months was 40.92.

Trading performance analysis for UDR stock

UDR Inc. [UDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.87. With this latest performance, UDR shares dropped by -12.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.69 for UDR Inc. [UDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.90, while it was recorded at 39.13 for the last single week of trading, and 42.61 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of insider ownership at UDR Inc. [UDR]

There are presently around $12,339 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,667,742, which is approximately 1.064% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,437,027 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 billion in UDR stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $1.19 billion in UDR stock with ownership of nearly -14.479% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UDR Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 239 institutional holders increased their position in UDR Inc. [NYSE:UDR] by around 25,359,286 shares. Additionally, 198 investors decreased positions by around 23,030,862 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 274,787,254 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 323,177,402 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UDR stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,018,024 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 4,602,241 shares during the same period.