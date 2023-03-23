Market cap of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] reaches 1.94B – now what?

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE: SHO] closed the trading session at $9.03 on 03/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.01, while the highest price level was $9.37. The company report on February 22, 2023 that SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS REPORTS RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022.

Completes Nearly $700 Million of Transaction Activity in 2022Returns Additional Capital to Shareholders Through Incremental Share Repurchases and Dividends.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the “Company” or “Sunstone”) (NYSE: SHO), the owner of Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® in the lodging industry, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.52 percent and weekly performance of -7.48 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, SHO reached to a volume of 4077362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHO shares is $10.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHO stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on SHO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

SHO stock trade performance evaluation

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.48. With this latest performance, SHO shares dropped by -10.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.16 for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.34, while it was recorded at 9.39 for the last single week of trading, and 10.50 for the last 200 days.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.31 and a Gross Margin at +21.82. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.56.

Return on Total Capital for SHO is now 3.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.89. Additionally, SHO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] managed to generate an average of $2,179,025 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. go to 19.90%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,063 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 40,211,256, which is approximately 6.614% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,677,153 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $313.13 million in SHO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $127.42 million in SHO stock with ownership of nearly 3.359% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE:SHO] by around 16,233,264 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 23,750,078 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 188,438,958 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,422,300 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHO stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,923,863 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 7,166,241 shares during the same period.