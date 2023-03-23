Market cap of Planet Labs PBC [PL] reaches 925.78M – now what?

Planet Labs PBC [NYSE: PL] plunged by -$0.19 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.48 during the day while it closed the day at $3.30. The company report on March 22, 2023 that National Reconnaissance Office Awards Planet Contract for Hyperspectral Capabilities.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Planet Labs Federal, Inc., has been awarded a contract by the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) for the agency’s Strategic Commercial Enhancements (SCE) Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) program, specifically in the Commercial Hyperspectral Capabilities (CHC) focus area.

The multi-phased contract will allow Planet to work directly with the NRO to explore how Planet’s hyperspectral capabilities align with the agency’s national space security architecture. Further, this collaboration will allow the NRO various options to conduct additional activities including, modeling and simulation, evaluating future Planet capabilities, and demonstrating how Planet data may be integrated into the agency’s existing operations.

Planet Labs PBC stock has also loss -17.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PL stock has declined by -32.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -45.90% and lost -24.14% year-on date.

The market cap for PL stock reached $925.78 million, with 267.95 million shares outstanding and 241.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, PL reached a trading volume of 3032492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Planet Labs PBC [PL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PL shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Planet Labs PBC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Planet Labs PBC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10.50 to $8, while Needham kept a Buy rating on PL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Planet Labs PBC is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for PL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52.

PL stock trade performance evaluation

Planet Labs PBC [PL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.71. With this latest performance, PL shares dropped by -30.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.02 for Planet Labs PBC [PL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.59, while it was recorded at 3.62 for the last single week of trading, and 5.11 for the last 200 days.

Planet Labs PBC [PL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Planet Labs PBC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Planet Labs PBC [PL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Planet Labs PBC go to 30.00%.

Planet Labs PBC [PL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $401 million, or 57.00% of PL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PL stocks are: ALPHABET INC. with ownership of 31,942,641, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,293,586 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.07 million in PL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $38.79 million in PL stock with ownership of nearly -2.667% of the company’s market capitalization.

79 institutional holders increased their position in Planet Labs PBC [NYSE:PL] by around 7,138,119 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 12,926,281 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 101,417,268 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,481,668 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PL stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,370,183 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 7,597,213 shares during the same period.