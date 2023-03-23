Market cap of MMTec Inc. [MTC] reaches 198.09M – now what?

MMTec Inc. [NASDAQ: MTC] loss -6.67% or -0.17 points to close at $2.38 with a heavy trading volume of 4935476 shares. The company report on March 6, 2023 that MMTEC, INC. ANNOUNCES RELOCATION OF OPERTIONS FROM BEIJING TO HONG KONG.

MMTEC, Inc. (“MMTEC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MTC) announced that commencing March 6, 2023, the Company will relocate its operations from Beijing to Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. The Company’s subsidiary, MM Future Technology Limited, a Hong Kong incorporated limited company, will assume all operations previously performed by the Company’s subsidiary, Gujia (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. (“Gujia”). Gujia will continue to perform certain the technical research & development.

Through its subsidiary, HC Securities (HK) Limited, a Hong Kong incorporated limited company, and other Company entities, the Company will continue to invest human resources in asset management and securities underwriting and other related businesses, seeking to attract global funds to invest in the Chinese market and facilitating China’s economic development.

It opened the trading session at $2.525, the shares rose to $2.55 and dropped to $2.0301, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MTC points out that the company has recorded 57.62% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -290.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, MTC reached to a volume of 4935476 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MMTec Inc. [MTC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for MMTec Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 220.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for MTC stock

MMTec Inc. [MTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.30. With this latest performance, MTC shares gained by 217.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.22 for MMTec Inc. [MTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.26, while it was recorded at 2.47 for the last single week of trading, and 1.75 for the last 200 days.

MMTec Inc. [MTC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MMTec Inc. [MTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -992.78 and a Gross Margin at +72.22. MMTec Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1079.69.

Return on Total Capital for MTC is now -74.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -85.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -87.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MMTec Inc. [MTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.47. Additionally, MTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.78.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.MMTec Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at MMTec Inc. [MTC]

There are presently around $0 million, or 5.90% of MTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTC stocks are: AYRTON CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 91,228, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.51% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 50,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in MTC stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $83000.0 in MTC stock with ownership of nearly 146.965% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in MMTec Inc. [NASDAQ:MTC] by around 28,574 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 20,695 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 146,935 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTC stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 19,160 shares during the same period.