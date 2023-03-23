Market Analysts see Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. [VORB] gaining to $1. Time to buy?

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: VORB] jumped around 0.15 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.59 at the close of the session, up 33.12%. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Virgin Orbit Update on UK Mission Anomaly.

On 9 January 2023, during the first attempted orbital launch from the United Kingdom, Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne experienced an anomaly, leading to a premature shutdown of the rocket and failure to reach orbit.

Virgin Orbit began its investigation into the failure within hours of the conclusion of the mission, under the leadership of distinguished aerospace veteran Jim Sponnick and Virgin Orbit Chief Engineer Chad Foerster. The failure investigation team received immediate access to extensive telemetry data collected during the mission from the ground stations in the UK, Ireland, and Spain, as well as systems onboard its carrier aircraft, providing a robust dataset that the investigation team has thoroughly examined.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. stock is now -68.11% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VORB Stock saw the intraday high of $0.7792 and lowest of $0.57 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.59, which means current price is +43.90% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 693.90K shares, VORB reached a trading volume of 71448595 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. [VORB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VORB shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VORB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for VORB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

How has VORB stock performed recently?

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. [VORB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -41.58. With this latest performance, VORB shares dropped by -60.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VORB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.29 for Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. [VORB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4204, while it was recorded at 0.5815 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7669 for the last 200 days.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. [VORB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. [VORB] shares currently have an operating margin of -2320.41 and a Gross Margin at -571.70. Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2129.87.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. [VORB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.38. Additionally, VORB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. [VORB] managed to generate an average of -$230,294 per employee.Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Insider trade positions for Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. [VORB]

There are presently around $2 million, or 18.80% of VORB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VORB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,163,811, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; LMR PARTNERS LLP, holding 1,352,908 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.8 million in VORB stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.1 million in VORB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:VORB] by around 1,451,870 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 151,053 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,273,858 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,876,781 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VORB stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,406,785 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 126,148 shares during the same period.