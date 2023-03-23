Market Analysts see Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] gaining to $53. Time to buy?

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OLLI] surged by $5.21 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $63.63 during the day while it closed the day at $58.47. The company report on March 22, 2023 that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

~ Q4 Net Sales increased 9.7%; Q4 Comparable Store Sales increased 3.0% ~.

~ Q4 Earnings per Share increased 19.7% to $0.85 ~.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 10.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OLLI stock has inclined by 25.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.62% and gained 24.83% year-on date.

The market cap for OLLI stock reached $3.66 billion, with 62.51 million shares outstanding and 58.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 861.43K shares, OLLI reached a trading volume of 5828453 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLLI shares is $58.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLLI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Accumulate, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gordon Haskett raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $37 to $57, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on OLLI stock. On June 09, 2022, analysts increased their price target for OLLI shares from 47 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is set at 2.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLLI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.91.

OLLI stock trade performance evaluation

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.78. With this latest performance, OLLI shares gained by 0.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.95 for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.20, while it was recorded at 53.63 for the last single week of trading, and 56.91 for the last 200 days.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.22 and a Gross Margin at +37.76. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.98.

Return on Total Capital for OLLI is now 12.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.46. Additionally, OLLI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] managed to generate an average of $15,905 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1,759.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OLLI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. go to 7.50%.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,857 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OLLI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,335,851, which is approximately -0.561% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,421,296 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $316.98 million in OLLI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $292.75 million in OLLI stock with ownership of nearly 3.102% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OLLI] by around 6,685,627 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 7,798,131 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 51,473,935 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,957,693 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OLLI stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,391,292 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 3,393,812 shares during the same period.