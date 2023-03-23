Market Analysts see CubeSmart [CUBE] gaining to $48. Time to buy?

CubeSmart [NYSE: CUBE] loss -3.99% on the last trading session, reaching $44.33 price per share at the time. The company report on March 22, 2023 that CubeSmart Recognized as one of the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® for the Third Time.

“It’s an honor to once again be recognized for the engagement of our team in 2023. Every single one of our teammates helps deliver on our culture and helps make CubeSmart who we are,” said Christopher P. Marr, President and Chief Executive Officer of CubeSmart. “Having such an engaged team that cares so much about our customers and each other is what really makes CubeSmart special.”.

CubeSmart represents 225.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.02 billion with the latest information. CUBE stock price has been found in the range of $44.24 to $45.72.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, CUBE reached a trading volume of 3034203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CubeSmart [CUBE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CUBE shares is $50.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CUBE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for CubeSmart shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $47 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for CubeSmart stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on CUBE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CubeSmart is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for CUBE in the course of the last twelve months was 61.40.

Trading performance analysis for CUBE stock

CubeSmart [CUBE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.28. With this latest performance, CUBE shares dropped by -1.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.10 for CubeSmart [CUBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.37, while it was recorded at 46.12 for the last single week of trading, and 43.19 for the last 200 days.

CubeSmart [CUBE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CubeSmart [CUBE] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.78 and a Gross Margin at +40.19. CubeSmart’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.85.

Return on Total Capital for CUBE is now 5.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CubeSmart [CUBE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.06. Additionally, CUBE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CubeSmart [CUBE] managed to generate an average of $103,874 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

CubeSmart [CUBE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUBE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CubeSmart go to 6.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CubeSmart [CUBE]

There are presently around $10,476 million, or 98.00% of CUBE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CUBE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,768,312, which is approximately 1.482% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,087,828 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 billion in CUBE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $864.47 million in CUBE stock with ownership of nearly -1.865% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CubeSmart stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 232 institutional holders increased their position in CubeSmart [NYSE:CUBE] by around 36,877,914 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 15,420,661 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 184,013,654 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,312,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUBE stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,239,933 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 5,916,105 shares during the same period.