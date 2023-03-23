Market Analysts see Associated Banc-Corp [ASB] gaining to $22. Time to buy?

Associated Banc-Corp [NYSE: ASB] traded at a low on 03/22/23, posting a -4.74 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.10. The company report on March 22, 2023 that Associated Banc-Corp Increases Prime Rate.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB), the holding company for Associated Bank, N.A., announced today it has increased the bank’s prime rate from 7.75 percent to 8.00 percent, effective March 22, 2023.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $39 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3877223 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Associated Banc-Corp stands at 6.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.78%.

The market cap for ASB stock reached $3.00 billion, with 149.46 million shares outstanding and 146.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, ASB reached a trading volume of 3877223 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Associated Banc-Corp [ASB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASB shares is $24.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Associated Banc-Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Associated Banc-Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $26 to $28, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on ASB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Associated Banc-Corp is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASB in the course of the last twelve months was 4.54.

How has ASB stock performed recently?

Associated Banc-Corp [ASB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.68. With this latest performance, ASB shares dropped by -22.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.00 for Associated Banc-Corp [ASB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.31, while it was recorded at 18.52 for the last single week of trading, and 21.58 for the last 200 days.

Associated Banc-Corp [ASB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Associated Banc-Corp [ASB] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.80. Associated Banc-Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.25.

Return on Total Capital for ASB is now 5.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Associated Banc-Corp [ASB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.62. Additionally, ASB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.91.

Earnings analysis for Associated Banc-Corp [ASB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Associated Banc-Corp go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Associated Banc-Corp [ASB]

There are presently around $2,231 million, or 81.60% of ASB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,180,320, which is approximately 8.147% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,551,573 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $281.48 million in ASB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $196.25 million in ASB stock with ownership of nearly 2.536% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Associated Banc-Corp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in Associated Banc-Corp [NYSE:ASB] by around 9,188,172 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 6,915,054 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 107,143,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,246,680 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASB stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,368,908 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,759,519 shares during the same period.