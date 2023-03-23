Market Analysts see Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] gaining to $205. Time to buy?

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] closed the trading session at $186.61 on 03/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $186.35, while the highest price level was $191.50. The company report on March 10, 2023 that Analog Devices Accelerates Sustainability with Intelligent Solutions at embedded world 2023.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Visit Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) at embedded world 2023 (Nuremberg/Germany, Hall 4A, Booth 360) from March 14-16 to see how our technology is enabling more intelligent systems in Industrial Automation, Intelligent Buildings, Automotive, Sustainable Energy, and Digital Healthcare applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230310005102/en/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.77 percent and weekly performance of 2.01 percent. The stock has been moved at 24.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, ADI reached to a volume of 3415238 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $216.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $190 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Analog Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $180 to $190, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on ADI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 4.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 35.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

ADI stock trade performance evaluation

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.01. With this latest performance, ADI shares gained by 0.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.01 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 179.37, while it was recorded at 186.91 for the last single week of trading, and 162.38 for the last 200 days.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to 10.82%.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $81,789 million, or 89.30% of ADI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,000,666, which is approximately 0.266% of the company’s market cap and around 0.36% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,661,558 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.77 billion in ADI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.76 billion in ADI stock with ownership of nearly -0.45% of the company’s market capitalization.

701 institutional holders increased their position in Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:ADI] by around 20,603,686 shares. Additionally, 623 investors decreased positions by around 26,605,140 shares, while 210 investors held positions by with 391,079,249 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 438,288,075 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADI stock had 208 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,974,527 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 4,401,978 shares during the same period.