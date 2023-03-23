Manchester United plc [MANU] Is Currently 6.66 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Manchester United plc [NYSE: MANU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.66% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 21.48%. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Manchester United Plc and TeamViewer AG Reach Agreement on Future Partnership.

After a period of collaborative, private discussions over the past months, Manchester United and TeamViewer AG have reached a mutually-beneficial agreement under which Manchester United shall have the option to buy back the rights to the club’s shirt front sponsorship.

Having agreed its partnership with TeamViewer at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Manchester United will be taking the opportunity to commence a focused sales process for a new shirt front partner in a normalised market.

Over the last 12 months, MANU stock rose by 86.87%. The one-year Manchester United plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.68. The average equity rating for MANU stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.14 billion, with 163.06 million shares outstanding and 53.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, MANU stock reached a trading volume of 4439793 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Manchester United plc [MANU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MANU shares is $27.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MANU stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Manchester United plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Manchester United plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Manchester United plc is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for MANU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

MANU Stock Performance Analysis:

Manchester United plc [MANU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.48. With this latest performance, MANU shares gained by 11.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 84.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MANU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.82 for Manchester United plc [MANU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.62, while it was recorded at 23.41 for the last single week of trading, and 16.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Manchester United plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Manchester United plc [MANU] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.45 and a Gross Margin at -14.22. Manchester United plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.81.

Return on Total Capital for MANU is now -11.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Manchester United plc [MANU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 497.85. Additionally, MANU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 418.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.95.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Manchester United plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

MANU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MANU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Manchester United plc go to -0.05%.

Manchester United plc [MANU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,095 million, or 82.80% of MANU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MANU stocks are: LINDSELL TRAIN LTD with ownership of 11,018,676, which is approximately 0.856% of the company’s market cap and around 5.25% of the total institutional ownership; ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 8,454,466 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $216.6 million in MANU stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $87.83 million in MANU stock with ownership of nearly -19.018% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Manchester United plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Manchester United plc [NYSE:MANU] by around 8,924,044 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 7,752,121 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 26,052,861 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,729,026 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MANU stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,502,570 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,684,165 shares during the same period.