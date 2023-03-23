Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. [LXEH] moved up 35.14: Why It’s Important

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: LXEH] gained 35.14% on the last trading session, reaching $1.00 price per share at the time. The company report on September 23, 2022 that Notice of Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On September 15, 2022, Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd (the “Company”) received a written notice (the “Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) indicating that the Company was not in compliance with Listing Rule 5450(a)(2) (the “Minimum Public Holders Rule”), which requires the Company to have at least 400 public holders for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Market. The Notice is only a notification of deficiency, not of imminent delisting, and has no current effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s securities on the Nasdaq Global Market.

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. represents 13.33 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.03 million with the latest information. LXEH stock price has been found in the range of $0.811 to $1.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 208.55K shares, LXEH reached a trading volume of 3782094 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. [LXEH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXEH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74.

Trading performance analysis for LXEH stock

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. [LXEH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.89. With this latest performance, LXEH shares dropped by -63.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXEH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.91 for Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. [LXEH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3153, while it was recorded at 0.9104 for the last single week of trading, and 3.3695 for the last 200 days.

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. [LXEH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. [LXEH] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.75 and a Gross Margin at +49.60. Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.72.

Return on Total Capital for LXEH is now -0.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. [LXEH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.45. Additionally, LXEH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. [LXEH] managed to generate an average of $71 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 352.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. [LXEH]

0 institutional holders increased their position in Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:LXEH] by around 0 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 3,010 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 11,641 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,651 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LXEH stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.