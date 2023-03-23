Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] moved down -6.30: Why It’s Important

Liberty Energy Inc. [NYSE: LBRT] price plunged by -6.30 percent to reach at -$0.81. The company report on March 22, 2023 that Liberty Energy Inc. Announces Timing of Release of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call.

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023, after the market closes on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Presenting the Company’s results will be Chris Wright, Chief Executive Officer, Ron Gusek, President, and Michael Stock, Chief Financial Officer.

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial (833) 255-2827, or for international callers, (412) 902-6704. Participants should ask to join the Liberty Energy call. A live webcast will be available at http://investors.libertyfrac.com. The webcast can be accessed for 90 days following the call. A telephone replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529, or for international callers (412) 317-0088. The passcode for the replay is 1944606. The replay will be available until April 27, 2023.

A sum of 3781565 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.04M shares. Liberty Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $12.8765 and dropped to a low of $12.04 until finishing in the latest session at $12.04.

The one-year LBRT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.75. The average equity rating for LBRT stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBRT shares is $21.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Liberty Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Liberty Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $25, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on LBRT stock. On March 31, 2022, analysts increased their price target for LBRT shares from 14 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Energy Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for LBRT in the course of the last twelve months was 31.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.05. With this latest performance, LBRT shares dropped by -19.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.78 for Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.08, while it was recorded at 12.66 for the last single week of trading, and 14.81 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.39 and a Gross Margin at +16.32. Liberty Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.63.

Return on Total Capital for LBRT is now 30.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.34. Additionally, LBRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] managed to generate an average of $87,249 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.80.Liberty Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Liberty Energy Inc. go to 24.70%.

There are presently around $1,909 million, or 87.70% of LBRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBRT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 21,929,126, which is approximately -8.83% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,954,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $216.17 million in LBRT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $160.04 million in LBRT stock with ownership of nearly 1.184% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Energy Inc. [NYSE:LBRT] by around 21,615,448 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 16,115,600 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 120,815,563 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,546,611 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBRT stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,557,275 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,191,108 shares during the same period.