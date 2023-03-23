KB Home [KBH] Stock trading around $36.80 per share: What’s Next?

KB Home [NYSE: KBH] closed the trading session at $36.80 on 03/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $36.552, while the highest price level was $37.72. The company report on March 22, 2023 that KB Home Reports 2023 First Quarter Results.

Total Revenues of $1.38 BillionNet Income of $125.5 Million; Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.45Book Value Per Share of $44.80; New Stock Repurchase Authorization of $500 Million.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today reported results for its first quarter ended February 28, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.54 percent and weekly performance of 5.44 percent. The stock has been moved at 28.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, KBH reached to a volume of 3398762 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KB Home [KBH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KBH shares is $41.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KBH stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for KB Home shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2023, representing the official price target for KB Home stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KB Home is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for KBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for KBH in the course of the last twelve months was 35.50.

KBH stock trade performance evaluation

KB Home [KBH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.44. With this latest performance, KBH shares gained by 6.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.15 for KB Home [KBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.28, while it was recorded at 35.99 for the last single week of trading, and 31.54 for the last 200 days.

KB Home [KBH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KB Home [KBH] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.28 and a Gross Margin at +24.49. KB Home’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.77.

Return on Total Capital for KBH is now 20.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KB Home [KBH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.98. Additionally, KBH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KB Home [KBH] managed to generate an average of $343,404 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KB Home [KBH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KB Home go to -5.52%.

KB Home [KBH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,838 million, or 92.40% of KBH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KBH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,281,343, which is approximately 2.913% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,690,798 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $283.02 million in KBH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $182.67 million in KBH stock with ownership of nearly 9.539% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KB Home stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in KB Home [NYSE:KBH] by around 6,611,684 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 7,095,169 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 63,406,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,112,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KBH stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,477,736 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,479,715 shares during the same period.