Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] is -1.72% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE: JNPR] price plunged by -2.27 percent to reach at -$0.73. The company report on March 21, 2023 that Juniper Networks Announces Date of First Quarter Preliminary Financial Results Conference Call.

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced it will release preliminary financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 after the close of the market. The Company’s senior management will host a conference call that day at 2:00 pm PT.

Commentary by Ken Miller, chief financial officer, reviewing the Company’s first quarter financial results, as well as the second quarter 2023 financial outlook, will be published on the Company’s website at http://investor.juniper.net. Analysts and investors are encouraged to review this commentary prior to participating in the conference call.

A sum of 2921756 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.58M shares. Juniper Networks Inc. shares reached a high of $32.30 and dropped to a low of $31.40 until finishing in the latest session at $31.41.

The one-year JNPR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.92. The average equity rating for JNPR stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNPR shares is $36.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Juniper Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $36 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Juniper Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $29, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on JNPR stock. On July 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for JNPR shares from 40 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Juniper Networks Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.34.

JNPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.31. With this latest performance, JNPR shares dropped by -0.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.78 for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.41, while it was recorded at 31.69 for the last single week of trading, and 29.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Juniper Networks Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.17 and a Gross Margin at +56.37. Juniper Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.88.

Return on Total Capital for JNPR is now 8.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.41. Additionally, JNPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] managed to generate an average of $43,207 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Juniper Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

JNPR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Juniper Networks Inc. go to 15.95%.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,168 million, or 93.40% of JNPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,689,929, which is approximately 2.227% of the company’s market cap and around 1.33% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 35,532,252 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 billion in JNPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $994.12 million in JNPR stock with ownership of nearly -3.605% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Juniper Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 313 institutional holders increased their position in Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE:JNPR] by around 28,504,946 shares. Additionally, 199 investors decreased positions by around 31,859,495 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 231,515,339 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 291,879,780 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNPR stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,151,091 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,708,791 shares during the same period.