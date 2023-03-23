HSBC Securities slashes price target on The Mosaic Company [MOS] – find out why.

The Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.09% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.72%. The company report on March 9, 2023 that Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.20 Per Share.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 15, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2023.

The declaration and payment of any future dividends is subject to approval by Mosaic’s Board of Directors. There can be no assurance that the Company’s Board of Directors will declare future dividends.

Over the last 12 months, MOS stock dropped by -34.22%. The one-year The Mosaic Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.3. The average equity rating for MOS stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.30 billion, with 340.10 million shares outstanding and 333.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, MOS stock reached a trading volume of 3305224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Mosaic Company [MOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOS shares is $55.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for The Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for The Mosaic Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $61 to $50, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on MOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Mosaic Company is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

MOS Stock Performance Analysis:

The Mosaic Company [MOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.72. With this latest performance, MOS shares dropped by -9.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.88 for The Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.38, while it was recorded at 44.12 for the last single week of trading, and 50.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Mosaic Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Mosaic Company [MOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.60 and a Gross Margin at +29.30. The Mosaic Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.73.

Return on Total Capital for MOS is now 33.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Mosaic Company [MOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.59. Additionally, MOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Mosaic Company [MOS] managed to generate an average of $264,024 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.The Mosaic Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The Mosaic Company [MOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,981 million, or 90.60% of MOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,787,718, which is approximately 0.093% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,678,682 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in MOS stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $991.78 million in MOS stock with ownership of nearly 40.238% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Mosaic Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 361 institutional holders increased their position in The Mosaic Company [NYSE:MOS] by around 29,748,158 shares. Additionally, 435 investors decreased positions by around 30,997,783 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 234,472,985 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,218,926 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOS stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,106,831 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 2,901,432 shares during the same period.